Live Blog: Protesters walk onto Morrison Bridge

Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the United States

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Protests against police brutality have continued through the third consecutive week in Portland. Friday marked Day 22 of demonstrations in the city.

Earlier on Friday, numerous Black Lives Matter demonstrations took place across the metro area in commemoration of Juneteenth, which is a holiday marking the emancipation of those who were enslaved in the US. Demonstrators marched on and occupied the Interstate-5 bridge. Protesters participated in a Juneteenth march to Terry Shrunk Plaza in downtown Portland.

Elsewhere in Portland, Black cyclists were called to join in a Black Liberation Bike Ride, which started at Irving Park. And a Juneteenth Jamboree was held in North Portland’s McCoy Park.

Here are live updates from the night:

9:50 p.m.

Protesters are starting to walk from downtown Portland onto the Morrison Bridge. They seem to largely be undecided about which direction to go.

9:30 p.m.

A crowd is forming outside of the Justice Center in downtown Portland. Protesters have gathered there every night for the past 22 nights.

8:30 p.m.

A few hundred people have gathered near Revolution Hall in Southeast Portland for a Juneteenth celebration hosted by Rose City Justice.