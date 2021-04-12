PPB declares ‘riot’ at demonstration outside Penumbra Kelly Building

Latest protest in response to police killing of Daunte Wright

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Police are calling a demonstration a ‘riot’ after a few hundred people dressed in black marched while shooting off fireworks outside the Penumbra Kelly Building Monday night. Some set off fires in the area as well.

The demonstration is in response the death of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man killed by a police officer during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota.

A few hundred protesters gathered outside the Penumbra Kelly Building in Portland to protest the death of Daunte Wright in Minnesota, April 12, 2021 (KOIN)

Many in the crowd called for the abolition of police. Portland Police Bureau officials said members of the crowd threw bottles, rocks. glass and fireworks at officers.

PPB officials said Police officers created a visible barrier around the building with yellow tape indicating the property was closed, but people from the crowd removed the tape and later set off a dumpster fire outside the property.

Police said people have also smashed windows on the front side of the building, with some of them attempting to break into the front doors of the building.

Just before 10 p.m., officers deployed flashbangs toward the crowd.

Members of the crowd also smashed the front entrance of the First Covenant Church on NE 45th Avenue and East Burnside Street.

The crowd blocked all traffic on East Burnside Street.

A view of the smashed front entrance of the First Covenant Church on NE 45th Avenue and East Burnside Street during a direct action demonstration on April 12, 2021. (KOIN)

The direct action demonstration started with a vigil at Laurelhurst Park at 6 p.m. The group started marching at 8 p.m. Organizers promoted the event on Twitter emphasizing “no streamers, no megaphones, no peace police.”

A smoking dumpster is shown toppled on its side after a few hundred protesters gathered outside the Penumbra Kelly Building in Portland to protest the death of Daunte Wright in Minnesota. It was declared a riot, April 12, 2021 (KOIN)

There was another vigil with speakers earlier in the evening at Salmon Street Fountain in downtown Portland.

Many pleaded with the crowd to take action against police brutality.

“I definitely believe in defunding and the abolition of police – the money, the funds, they should go to these people, the communities,” said Leah Hartzell.