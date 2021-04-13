Another ‘direct action’ expected in Kenton Park

A few hundred protesters gathered outside the Penumbra Kelly Building in Portland to protest the death of Daunte Wright in Minnesota, April 12, 2021 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another “direct action” event is expected in Portland’s Kenton Park Tuesday night that may have the same tone as the event that became a riot Monday night.

The same organizers who called for the action on Monday tweeted for an event Tuesday night. Once again, people are urged to gather at 8 p.m. at Kenton Park and then move an hour later. And once again organizers want “no streamers, no megaphones, no peace police.”

PPB said these events “historically included wanton destruction of public and private property, violence and the active threat of harm by thrown or propelled objects, fire and impact weapons. Similarly advertised events promoted and then engaged in arson and riots.”

Because of its proximity to the Kenton neighborhood, previous riots — including Monday — targeted the Portland Police Association office, the North Precinct and disrupted major arteries in North Portland.

No one was arrested during Monday’s riot, but authorities said the ongoing investigation may lead to arrests later.

The reason organizers called for the direct action is “Justice for Daunte Wright,” the 20-year-old shot to death in a Minneapolis suburb by a police officer during a traffic stop. Both the police chief and the officer who fired the fatal shot have resigned.

Wright was shot not far from where former officer Derek Chauvin is on trial for the death of George Floyd last May.

