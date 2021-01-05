Protesters block MLK, set fires in Jacob Blake demonstration

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A hostile group of up to 100 people gathered near the PPB North Precinct, set dumpsters on fire, threw water bottles and blocked streets in what they said was solidarity with Kenosha, Wisconsin over the Jacob Blake decision.

Blake — the Black man shot by a police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin in August 2020 — was paralyzed when he was shot. Wisconsin officials ruled Tuesday none of the officers involved would be charged.

The protesters blocked off MLK at Killingsworth, set a dumpster on fire, threw water bottles at police and screamed epithets at the law enforcement officials.

Protesters gather near NE Killingsworth Street and NE Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard, Jan. 5, 2020. (KOIN)

The fire was seen around 10:30 p.m. Minutes later Portland police issued a loudspeaker warning about complying with orders or crowd control tactics and arrests could follow.

The protest was posted by SafePDX earlier Tuesday. They met at Peninsula Park around 8 p.m. and marched toward the Portland Police Association building before changing directions for the North Precinct.

