Portland marches resume 30 days after George Floyd’s death

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Marches and rallies supporting the Black Lives Matter movement are continuing on Thursday in Portland, exactly one month after the death of George Floyd.

Green Tulip Peace & Nature School is hosting a preschool-appropriate concert and march starting at 5 p.m. at Essex City Park in Southeast Portland. It will feature music, songs, peaceful chanting, balloons and marching.

PDX Standing By will host a march starting at 7 p.m. starting at Fern Hill Park. The group will march to the Portland Police Bureau’s North Precinct, then on to King School.

At 10 p.m., Revolution Rising will host a vigil for George Floyd and for others killed by police. The event will take place at Chapman Square in downtown Portland.

The day’s events come a day after relative quiet in the Portland metro area. Rose City Justice, the group that has led numerous rallies and marches in the past month, canceled its march planned for Wednesday. RCJ cited behavior organizers “consider unacceptable, including silencing, neglecting feedback from our communities, especially our marginalized communities.”

“As a civil rights collective, we know that all voices need to be heard and this is the opportunity for us to practice what we preach,” RCJ said on Instagram.

KOIN 6 News will follow Thursday’s events and will update this story.