Unified Command expects march in North Portland

Event comes on the heels of a riot during which churches and businesses were vandalized

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Demonstrators are expected to gather and march Thursday in North Portland following a night of vandalism and arrests.

Information circulating on social media called on people to meet at 8 p.m. at Arbor Lodge Park near N. Delaware Avenue and N. Bryant Street.

The Unified Command of the Oregon State Police, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office and the Portland Police Bureau said the march was not permitted and asked participants to stay on sidewalks and obey traffic rules.

“The event is being promoted as not welcoming to live streamers, which is an indication that there may be some who intend to engage in criminal activity,” they tweeted. “We ask businesses and residents in the area to secure items that could be taken and used as barricades or material for burning.”

Various groups held events throughout Portland on Wednesday, one of which blocked the Morrison Bridge before vandalizing small businesses and churches along West Burnside.

Law enforcement declared a riot and Oregon Governor Kate Brown activated the National Guard. By the end of the night, 13 people had been arrested on charges ranging from trespassing to attempted arson. Deputies said they took one man into custody who had a loaded rifle, a knife, fireworks and tactical gear.

“I find it beyond comprehension that anyone would continue to think that the destruction of our small businesses in downtown Portland is somehow acceptable or represents the exercise of free speech. These destructive acts of political violence, must stop now,” said Andrew Hoan, the president and CEO of the Portland Business Alliance. “I hope every elected official will react and denounce this reprehensible behavior, just as vehemently as when our beloved Oregon Historical Society was attacked.”

By Thursday afternoon, Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt said his office would be prosecuting two of the 13 cases referred by law enforcement. Luke Harrah is accused of breaking windows at the Pioneer Courthouse Square Starbucks, while Jarrod DeFarrari is charged with breaking the windows of other local businesses using a hammer. Neither man is from Portland.