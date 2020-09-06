Riot declared on 100th night of protests

Police declared a riot at Ventura Park in Southeast Portland on the 100th night of protests in Portland, September 5, 2020 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — When George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer on Memorial Day, it set off a wave of protests around the country. Now, just days before Labor Day, the 100th consecutive night of protests in Portland plays out in different parts of the city in places where demonstrations have taken place since days after Floyd’s death.

Saturday evening, a 7 p.m. rally and direct action march was organized at Ventura Park in Southeast Portland, put on by a “coalition of BIPOC activists.” Hundreds of people gathered in the park for the 100th night of demonstrations.

Shortly after 9 p.m. Portland police declared a riot at Ventura Park, stating that people had thrown Molotov cocktails, and warned of the use of tear gas.

Moments later, tear gas was used to break up demonstrators.

Portland Police note that persons on Southeast Stark are engaging in tumultuous and violent conduct thereby intentionally or recklessly creating a grave risk of causing public alarm This is a riot. Police are giving announcements to disperse People are throwing Molotov cocktails. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) September 6, 2020

Other Black Lives Matter events were also scheduled on Portland’s west side beginning this evening. From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Pioneer Courthouse Square was a nonviolent protest put on by Portland United for Justice and Equality. At Tom McCall Waterfront Park from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. was an event called Say Their Names: Vigil to Honor the Last 100 Black Lives Taken by Police.

Day 100

Earlier Saturday, there were two simultaneous sit-in events on Portland’s east side: One at Lents Park and one at Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary.

A PDX Car Caravan event for Black Lives Matter began around 2 p.m. at Portland Community College Cascades Campus.

And in Vancouver, the home base for Patriot Prayer and leader Joey Gibson, a memorial vigil was held for Aaron Danielson at Esther Short Park, who was shot to death at a Portland protest on August 29.

KOIN 6 News will have more information as it develops.