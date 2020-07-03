Portland protesters gather for ‘Anti-4th of July’ weekend

Protests began in late May after death of George Floyd

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Protests are expected in Portland this holiday weekend, continuing a month-long demonstration for racial justice that included 2 declared riots this week.

Friday, the PDX Black Futures Protest began at 1:30 p.m. at Pioneer Courthouse Square. Organizers said a march is planned around 2:10 p.m. to kick off what they call the “Anti-Fourth of July weekend.”

Participants are encouraged to wear black, wear a mask and practice social distancing. Speakers, poets and singers are slated to address an end to white supremacy in Oregon.

We cannot celebrate freedom until all of us are free.



PDX Black Futures Protest: Join us tomorrow at Pioneer Square to celebrate the start of the Anti-Fourth of July weekend. We'll be meeting at the Square at 1:30, marching starts around 2:10. Wear black. — SNACK BLOC (@SnackBloc) July 3, 2020

The Thursday night demonstrations followed a now-familiar pattern: family-friendly and peaceful demonstrations throughout the city in the early hours, then a relatively small group of protesters clashed with police in often violent confrontations outside the downtown Justice Center.

After several hours of speeches and chanting, some protesters broke into the north side doors of the Justice Center before heading down to the Federal Courthouse — where glass doors were then broken.

Federal officers came outside to “protect the integrity” of the building, according to PPB. As protesters threw projectiles at the officers, a lit commercial-grade firework was thrown inside the building.

The PPB told demonstrators to disperse or else they would be subject to use of force and crowd control munitions, but demonstrators refused to budge.

Soon, a riot was declared.

On Tuesday, police also declared a riot after a few hundred people walked across I-5 and turned onto North Interstate Avenue around 9 p.m. PPB declared the group an unlawful assembly when it reached the 1800 block of North Lombard Street — near the Portland Police Association building. The situation escalated quickly into a riot.

That event sparked a letter from Oregon Speaker of the House Tina Kotek to Mayor Ted Wheeler, decrying the “unnecessary escalation” by police.

The next day, Portland Police Union President Daryl Turner sent a blistering response to Kotek.

