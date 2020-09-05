100th day of consecutive protests sees events across the city

Dozens of protesters march in Northeast Portland in support of housing equity, July 23, 2020. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Multiple events are scheduled at various places in Portland to commemorate 100 consecutive days of protests in support of Black Lives Matter and against racism and police brutality. A separate event is also planned in Vancouver related to the shooting death of one protester a week ago.

According to the website Portland Black Lives Matter Events, activities will include sit-ins, rallies and marches for Black lives and being put on by multiple protest groups.

From noon to 6 p.m. there are two simultaneous sit-in events on Portland’s east side: One at Lents Park and one at Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary. Those events were previously listed as family-friendly, though that description was later removed from the Portland Black Lives Matter Events site.

A PDX Car Caravan event for Black Lives Matter is scheduled to meet at Portland Community College Cascades Campus at the back parking lot at 2 p.m.

In addition, a 7 p.m. rally and direct action march is scheduled for Ventura Park and being put on by a “coalition of BIPOC activists,” according to the event flyer.

Black Lives Matter events are also scheduled on Portland’s west side beginning this evening.

From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Pioneer Courthouse Square is a nonviolent protest put on by Portland United for Justice and Equality.

At Tom McCall Waterfront Park from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. is an event called Say Their Names: Vigil to Honor the Last 100 Black Lives Taken by Police.

On Thursday, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler was asked if he’s concerned the expected protests this weekend could turn violent and said of course he is.

The activities come one week after the escalating violence at dueling right wing vs. left wing protests left 2 men dead. Aaron “Jay” Danielson, a supporter of the far right group Patriot Prayer, was shot and killed near a pro-Trump rally and counter protest downtown on August 29. The man suspected of the killing, Michael Reinoehl, was killed by federal agents as they tried to apprehend him in Lacey, Washington Thursday night.

Court documents released Friday and obtained by KOIN 6 News show both Danielson and Reinoehl were armed.

In Vancouver, the home base for Patriot Prayer and leader Joey Gibson, a 4 p.m. memorial vigil is planned for Danielson at Esther Short Park. Speeches are expected along with prayers and a band.

On Friday, Facebook removed the pages of both Gibson and Patriot Prayer, labeling the right-wing group a “Violent Social Militia.”