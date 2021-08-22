Two demonstrations planned in Portland – one downtown, one in NE

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A right-wing protest and left-wing counterprotest are expected to take place in Portland on Sunday afternoon, one year after a similar event in downtown devolved into violence.

The Portland Police Bureau had previously announced they believe the groups plan to gather at Tom McCall Waterfront Park; however, on Sunday morning, Portland Police said one group of protesters was expected to gather in the Argay Terrace neighborhood in Northeast Portland.

A group of at least 80 left-wing counterprotesters were gathered at the Tom McCall Waterfront Park in downtown Portland just after 1:30 p.m. A KOIN News reporter saw one person armed with a weapon of some sort. Although, it was not apparent if it was a firearm or airsoft gun. The reporter also saw a handful of people harassing two people holding religious signs.

At around 2:30 p.m., several dozen ring-wing demonstrators had gathered at an event called the “Summer of Love” in a parking lot at Northeast 122nd Avenue and Northeast Sandy Boulevard. Some people were dressed in tactical vests and some were wearing apparel associating them with the Proud Boys.

As of 3 p.m., the two groups were miles away from one another.

Sunday, Portland Police Bureau tweeted saying they’ve heard rumors that city bureaus were involved in planning the demonstrations. They said these rumors are not true and that Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has not supported, facilitated or issued permits for any gatherings.

There are rumors that city bureaus have been involved in the planning process for some of today's events. That is not true. @PortlandGov has not facilitated, supported, or issued permits for any gatherings. We support 1st Amendment rights but are not involved in planning. — PPB Event Messages (@PPBAlerts) August 22, 2021

On Friday, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and Portland Police Bureau Chief Chuck Lovell said additional police officers will be called in, but added that police will take a hands-off approach to the demonstrations. Police have declined to release additional tactical planning details.

Opposing groups clashed outside of the Justice Center area on Aug. 22, 2020, which resulted in a federally-declared unlawful assembly in Terry Schrunk Plaza after hours of dueling demonstrations. A week later, a right-wing protester was shot and killed near clashes between supporters of former President Donald Trump and protesters during a “Trump 2020 Cruise Rally” in downtown Portland.

More to come.