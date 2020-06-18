2 groups to lead march for Portland’s 21st day of protests

Protesters attempted to setup an 'autonomous zone' in the Pearl District on Wednesdsay night

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Protests for racial justice and police reform will continue in Portland a day after protesters tried to establish an “autonomous zone” outside Mayor Ted Wheeler’s residence.

Two groups are expected to join forces at Jefferson High School on Thursday evening for another march. Rose City Justice and Lavender Caucus plan to lead demonstrators along an undisclosed route that will end back at Jefferson High.

Rose City Justice said on Instagram they will be “highlighting some important matters in this march: the lynchings that we have been seeing across the US lately and the precious life lost of Kendra James in 2003. Police brutality and white supremacy is unfortunately alive and well in this city of Portland, and it’s crucial we bring awareness to that and speak on it together.”

The group alluded to a “surprise” taking place partway through the march.

The union IBEW Local 48 is also hosting a rally in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. The rally is family-friendly and will run from 4-7 p.m. at 9955 SE Washington Street in Portland. Organizers said face coverings are required.

Thursday marks the 21st day of protests in Portland sparked by the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police. Following the peaceful march on Wednesday, a large crowd marched through the streets of downtown Porltand — eventually ending up in the Pearl District where they tried to setup a so-called “autonomous zone” outside what they believed to be Mayor Wheeler’s residence.

Portland police declared the gathering a civil disturbance and unlawful assembly at 5:30 a.m. Protesters scattered once the declaration was announced and at least one person was arrested. Wheeler stepped out later in the morning to speak with media and help with the cleanup efforts as officers dismantled makeshift barricades erected by protesters.

KOIN 6 News crews will follow the protests and bring you live updates and video coverage throughout the night.