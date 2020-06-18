Live Blog: Hundreds march to Portland waterfront

This story will be updated throughout the night.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For nearly three weeks, hundreds — often thousands — of people have gathered daily in Portland to support the Black Lives Matter movement, demanding racial justice and police reforms.

Wednesday is the 20th day of protests in Portland. Earlier in the day, the Portland City Council voted 3-1 to cut $15 million from the Portland Police Bureau budget in the next fiscal year.

The PPB budget — about $245 million — is part of the whole city budget of $5.6 billion. The PPB cuts include getting rid of more than 80 police officer positions, mostly vacancies and retirements. Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty worked to win support for getting rid of the Gun Violence Reduction Team, school resource officers, Transit Police and 8 SERT officers.

Those officers will be reassigned within the bureau.

More than 1,000 people met at Jefferson High School then marched on the southbound lanes of I-405 on Tuesday. They occupied the Fremont Bridge for more than an hour to listen to speeches. Later in the night, a separate, smaller group again gathered in downtown Portland. Multiple protesters were hospitalized after a car plowed through a group marching down a downtown street.

Here’s the latest:

7:30 p.m.

Protesters are making their way down SE Morrison toward 7th and the Hawthorne Bridge.

7 p.m.

The group near Revolution Hall is starting to march toward Portland’s waterfront area. People are chanting “Whose street?” “Our street” and “Stay together” “Stay tight.” People have posted lists of those killed by police on the fence near Revolution Hall for reflection.

6:30 p.m.

A few hundred people are outside Revolution Hall in Southeast Portland for a protest and march. Their route is unclear at this time.

5:45 p.m.

Families have gathered at Rosa Parks Elementary School in North Portland for a kid-friendly rally. They plan to march to Columbia Park Annex where some students will give speeches.

A young protester at the rally told KOIN 6 News he and his friends want to change the world for the better.

“Black lives matter,” said Andre.

Other kids said they’re excited to march and have their voices be heard.