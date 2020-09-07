Pro-Trump cruise rallies slated for Portland metro

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Traditionally there are parades on Labor Day. Instead, there will be pro-Trump cruise rallies in and around Portland on Monday.

Two separate events are slated to go from noon to 5 p.m. An “Oregon For Trump 2020 Labor Day Cruise Rally” will begin in Oregon City, but organizers said they will not be going into Multnomah County. The exact route of the rally has not been publicly announced. So far, 6,000 people have responded to the posting on Facebook.

In a statement to KOIN 6 News, Clackamas Community College officials said they have “only recently been made aware of a rallying point occurring on its campus. The organizers did not go through the standard process for events such as this, and the event is not sanctioned by the college. For the safety of participants and the general public, the college is working with the Oregon City Police Department.”

The other simultaneous event, “Trump 2020 Labor Day Cruise Rally #2” is listed as starting “near Portland downtown” at 4 p.m., though the exact route of that rally has not been publicly announced yet either. The Facebook page, though, lists the event as starting at noon, though the details say they will meet near downtown Portland at 4 p.m.

Organizers for both pro-Trump cruise rallies said they will also pay tribute to Aaron Danielson, the Patriot Prayer supporter shot to death August 29 during a protest in Portland. Days later, federal officers killed suspect Michael Reinoehl.

Later, a Black Lives Matter family-friendly protest is expected to begin at 6:30 p.m. at Lents Park. Organizers said, “This is a peaceful, social-distance priority, family friendly protest. However, we are in support of the marches on the (in)justice center and police stations. Please show up for Black lives, and not to put down one protest modality or another.”

This is the 102nd consecutive day of protests in Portland. Over the weekend, a total of 74 people were arrested at protests that saw fires, Molotov cocktails and injuries.

KOIN 6 News will have more information as the day progresses.