Justice Center expected epicenter for more protests

2020 Protests

Protests Saturday resulted in riot, teargas

by: , KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

The Justice Center in downtown Portland, as seen July 6, 2020 after crews painted over graffiti (Hannah Ray Lambert)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Demonstrators are expected to return to downtown Portland Sunday evening after a night of clashes and confrontations with law enforcement on both sides of the river.

A riot was declared Saturday night at the Portland Police Association Headquarters on North Lombard Street after police said demonstrators broke into the building and lit a fire. Meanwhile, federal officers deployed teargas outside the federal courthouse downtown.

Portland Police arrested four people Saturday night/Sunday morning on charges including riot, resisting arrest, and assault on a public safety officer.

Sunday will mark 52 nights of protests against police and racism. Protesters are expected to return to the Justice Center. A march is also planned around 7 p.m. from Cathedral Park to the St. John’s PPB Office on North Philadelphia Avenue.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss