Justice Center expected epicenter for more protests

The Justice Center in downtown Portland, as seen July 6, 2020 after crews painted over graffiti (Hannah Ray Lambert)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Demonstrators are expected to return to downtown Portland Sunday evening after a night of clashes and confrontations with law enforcement on both sides of the river.

A riot was declared Saturday night at the Portland Police Association Headquarters on North Lombard Street after police said demonstrators broke into the building and lit a fire. Meanwhile, federal officers deployed teargas outside the federal courthouse downtown.

Portland Police arrested four people Saturday night/Sunday morning on charges including riot, resisting arrest, and assault on a public safety officer.

Sunday will mark 52 nights of protests against police and racism. Protesters are expected to return to the Justice Center. A march is also planned around 7 p.m. from Cathedral Park to the St. John’s PPB Office on North Philadelphia Avenue.