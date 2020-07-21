Moms and dads assemble to protect Portland protesters

Members of the Mom Bloc are identifiable by their yellow shirts. In this photo, they stand as a human barricade at the intersection of SW 3rd and Main near the Justice Center in downtown Portland. July 19, 2020 (KOIN)

"We are there for the long haul," said one mom

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland’s parents have to come to the aid of protesters as the city heads into its 53rd consecutive night of demonstrations against systemic racism and police.

The self-described Wall of Moms lined the fence around the Mark O. Hatfield Federal Courthouse Sunday evening in an effort to protect protesters. It was the group’s second appearance at the downtown demonstrations. Several of the moms also helped people wash their eyes after federal officers deployed tear gas and other crowd-control munitions.

“We come out here in yellow and large numbers,” said Edie, a protester.

“It’s to protect human rights, that’s what we are doing,” said Bev Barnum, another Wall of Moms member. “We are there for George Floyd, we are there for Breonna Taylor, we are there for the long haul.”

“We’re all moms and we’re here to keep these guys safe because they have a right to peaceful protest,” Lauren, one of the members of the group, told KOIN 6 News earlier in the evening Sunday. “If we don’t stand up now, we’re not going to have a chance to stand up later.”

For the last few nights, they’ve met at the Salmon Street Fountain and from there march to the Justice Center and neighboring federal courthouse on SW 3rd Avenue.

“We are going to show up until there isn’t a protest or protester left that needs protecting,” said Barnum.

This time, a group of dads is supposed to join them too. The dads are asked to “mask up” and wear orange. The moms have been wearing yellow. Both groups are then expected to walk to the Justice Center, which has been the epicenter of demonstrations downtown.