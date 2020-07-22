Night 54: Over 1000 protest near courthouse, Justice Center

Monday night's crowd was one of the largest seen in downtown Portland in recent weeks

This story will be updated throughout the night.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Demonstrators returned to downtown Portland Tuesday for a 54th consecutive night of protests against racism and police. Law enforcement has used tear gas and other crowd-control munitions to break up the crowds every night for the past week.

The Wall of Moms (and dads) gathered at Salmon Street Springs Park Tuesday evening ahead of a march to the area around the Justice Center and Mark O. Hatfield Federal Courthouse, in an effort to protect protesters.

“We’re just moms that are tired of seeing other community members get hurt,” one mom named Heather told KOIN 6 News. The moms made their first coordinated appearance at the protests last weekend and have been welcomed into the fold by demonstrators, as has the group of dads that showed up Monday night.

The moms have been trying to separate protesters and the federal officers, as well as helping people wash their eyes and recover from exposure to tear gas. Their close proximity to the action means they’re often the first to feel the effects of crowd control munitions.

“Coming out, you kind of know what to expect in a way,” said Courtney, another mom. “But it’s nothing compared to childbirth.”

Here is a running list of events from Tuesday night, July 21:

9 pm:

More than 1,000 people have gathered outside of the federal courthouse and the Justice Center. Many are with the “Wall of Moms” group, chanting slogans calling for the removal of “racist cops” from law enforcement agencies.

More than a thousand protesters are outside the federal courthouse and the Justice Center. #PortlandProtests@KOINNews pic.twitter.com/s7iAO35T1o — Jacquelyn Abad (@JacquelynAbadTV) July 22, 2020

More than 1,000 people turned out for Monday night’s demonstrations, the largest crowd seen downtown in weeks. Federal officers began launching tear gas, flash bangs, and pepper balls just before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. The Portland Police Bureau said demonstrators had attempted to break into the federal courthouse, prying back plywood while donned in helmets, gas masks and shields. People reportedly used crowbars and other tools to penetrate the makeshift wooden exterior, breaking at least one glass window, before being rushed by federal law enforcement.

Clashes continued for about an hour before federal officers retreated. Small fires were lit at the Federal Courthouse and County Courthouse later on, drawing Portland Fire and Rescue to the scene and sparking additional responses from federal police.

Officers arrested five people on charges including assault on a federal officer, failure to comply, trespass, and creating a disturbance. A sixth person was detained and given a misdemeanor citation, according to a spokesperson for the United States Attorney’s Office.