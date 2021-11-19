Riot declared as Portland Rittenhouse protest escalates

A riot was declared in downtown Portland during a protest over the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict, November 19, 2021 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A riot was declared as a group of about 200 protesters in downtown Portland began breaking windows, throwing objects at police and talked about burning down the Justice Center Friday night.

Around 8:50 p.m. there were about 200 protesters in downtown Portland. They were blocking SW 2nd and Main and chanting “ACAB.” Police were keeping an eye on them. Cars were able to slowly get through.

However, around 9 p.m.., windows were broken and doors of city facilities were damaged. Police tweeted objects were being thrown at officers in the area.

The protesters gathered following the acquittal of a teen who killed two people and injured another during a protest in Wisconsin after a white officer shot a Black man.

Hours after the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict was announced, Portland Police Bureau Chief Chuck Lovell said officers were working on plans for Friday night and the weekend, adding that it was “reasonable to expect there will be some type of reaction to the verdict.”

Protesters gathered outside the Justice Center in downtown Portland hours after the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict in Wisconsin, November 19, 2021 (KOIN)

Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all charges, including first-degree intentional homicide and four others, in connection with the fatal shooting in August 2020.

Earlier on Friday, Lovell told reporters Portland police may call in for help from other law enforcement agencies to respond to any protests, including Oregon State Police.

Whether PPB would call in the National Guard “depends on what information we have and what we feel the level of threat is,” Lovell added.