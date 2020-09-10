Night 104: Direct action march planned for Elizabeth Caruthers Park

One of the large signs seen during a riot on Night 100 of protests in Portland, September 6, 2020 (PPB/OSP)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A direct action march is planned at Elizabeth Caruthers Park in South Portland Wednesday evening for what is slated to be the 104th night of consecutive protests.

According to Safe PDX Protest, a self-identified antifascist collective, they are calling for “No cops! No Prisons! Total abolition!.” According to a tweet, the group is set to meet at 8 p.m. then move at 9 p.m., though no destination is listed on the flyer.

This march is not specifically listed as a Black Lives Matter event. However demonstrations have continued non-stop in Portland since late May, sparked by the May 25 in-custody death of George Floyd and coinciding with nationwide Black Lives Matter protests.

The demonstration comes after 11 were arrested the night before during a march from Portland’s Old Town to the Justice Center and then to City Hall.

Smoky and dangerous conditions put a damper on Black Lives Matter protests Labor Day evening.

Dozens were arrested over the weekend, which marked 100 days of protests.