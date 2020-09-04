Night 98: Protesters gather outside Wheeler’s condo

Protesters gather outside Mayor Ted Wheeler’s condominium on Night 98 of protests in Portland, September 3, 2020 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A handful of protesters gathered outside Mayor Ted Wheeler’s residence in the Pearl District early Thursday night, the 98th consecutive night of protests in Portland since the death of George Floyd.

It’s the latest in a series of protests at the mayor’s condominium, one of which turned into a riot. Earlier Thursday, Wheeler confirmed he was moving as soon as he could because it isn’t “fair to my neighbors that they should be subjected to this just because I’m the mayor of the city of Portland.”

Protesters are expected to march to Laurelhurst Park.

According to the website Portland Black Lives Matter Events, a nonviolent protest is scheduled at Pioneer Courthouse Square from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. It is being put on by a group called Portland United for Justice and Equality.

Weekend protests expected

Wheeler said the city is preparing for possible weekend demonstrations with state law enforcement.

“What we do not need is groups confronting each other violently. But we will be prepared for it,” he said.

Asked if he’s concerned the expected protests this weekend could turn violent, Wheeler said of course he is.

Protesters face federal charges

Three people previously arrested during Portland protests now face federal charges for various offenses, the US Attorney’s Office for Oregon announced Thursday.

Hugo Ryan Berteau-Pavy and Eva Warner are each facing felony charges for allegedly shining a laser in the eyes of officers, while Kristopher Michael Donnelly is accused of assaulting a police officer.

Each faces a maximum of 5 years in federal prison.