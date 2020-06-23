Portland protests continue amid Jeremy Christian sentencing

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Rose City Justice is hosting another march supporting the Black Lives Matter movement on Tuesday.

Portland is now in its fourth week of protests demanding police reform and racial justice. Monday saw a few hundred people gather at Jefferson High School for a rally and a march also hosted by Rose City Justice.

The group is holding another rally on Tuesday at Powell Park in Southeast Portland starting at 6 p.m. From there, they will march to Reed College and back.

Tuesday also marks the sentencing of Jeremy Christian, the man convicted of killing two people and critically wounding a third on a MAX train three years ago.

“The murder spawned out of blatant racism and hate for two young women in hijabs on the MAX,” wrote Rose City Justice on Tuesday. “This tragic and hateful act is another example of how White extremism and racism is so destructive to humankind. We will also be highlighting why White-allyship is a key component of our fight against White supremacy and injustice, and what that looks like.”

