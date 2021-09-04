Portland Proud Boy ‘Tiny’ Toese shot at Washington protest

Tusitala “Tiny” Toese stands on the Hawthorne Bridge during a confrontation between left- and right-wing protesters, August 8, 2021 (Zane Sparling/Pamplin Media Group)

Video showed Toese bleeding from the foot after five gunshots rang out

PORTLAND, Ore. (Portland Tribune) — A leader of the Portland Proud Boys was shot in the foot during an anti-COVID protest in Olympia, Washington, social media reports show.

Live-streamers covering the protest against COVID mandates near Washington’s state capitol showed Tusitala “Tiny” Toese bleeding from the foot after five gunshots rang out in the mid-afternoon hours of Saturday, Sept. 4.

Local police taped off the crime scene at the Intercity Transit mall on State Avenue Northeast near Franklin St., according to the footage, and medical personnel also responded.

It’s unclear who fired the shots that struck Toese, though the right-wing Proud Boys had been squaring off with black-clad figures called antifa, a left-wing movement, in the minutes before the shooting.

Toese, who stands 6-foot-3 and weighs more than 300 pounds, has been a regular organizer of Proud Boys events in the Portland area and is known to open participate in street brawls, including the rally the turned into a violent clash near a shuttered Kmart in east Portland on Aug. 22.

Toese was formerly known to be a top lieutenant of Patriot Prayer leader Joey Gibson, but that group has been less active as Gibson faces a potential felony riot conviction.

Toese was recently let off probation after serving time in jail for a 2018 assault.

Authorities in Olympia did not immediately respond to a request for comment