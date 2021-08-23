Sunday protests in Portland turn violent

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Opposing rallies that drew hundreds of people in Portland sparked numerous clashes on Sunday.

The two groups had gathered in different parts of the city after a far-right group changed the location of its event.

The right-wing rally drew about 100 people in a parking lot of a former Kmart store and clashes began as it wound down. A van tried to drive into the parking lot, but crashed and the driver ran away. Demonstrators then began igniting fireworks and similar devices. It was not immediately clear whether anyone suffered serious injuries.

Later, shots were fired near demonstrators downtown. Dustin Brandon Ferreira, 37, a left-wing activist, told The Oregonian/OregonLive he was with others Sunday evening when a man used a slur against a Black man in the group and then fired multiple rounds in their direction.

However, investigators say there is no confirmed connection between the shooting and the gatherings that took place.

The Portland Police Bureau said officers followed the direction the suspect went and arrested 65-year-old Dennis G. Anderson of Gresham. Officers seized a gun from him.

Anderson was booked in the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon. Records show he was released on bail early Monday morning and is scheduled to be arraigned Monday afternoon.

No injuries related to the shooting have been reported. Anyone with video or photos of the incident is asked to contact Portland police.

PORTLAND, OR – AUGUST 22: Portland police arrest a man who exchanged gunfire with two other men near an anti-fascist protest on August 22, 2021 in Portland, Oregon. A large left-wing crowd gathered downtown to counter a planned rally by the far-right organization Proud Boy. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, OR – AUGUST 22: Counter protesters in unicorn costumes walk past an armed anti-fascist on August 22, 2021 in Portland, Oregon. Proud Boys and other far-right extremists fought with anti-fascists activists in Portland on the anniversary of a similar fight in 2020. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, OR – AUGUST 22: Members of the far-right group Proud Boys and other right wing extremists fight with far-left counter protesters on August 22, 2021 in Portland, Oregon. The Proud Boys and other far-right extremists fought with anti-fascist activists in Portland on the anniversary of a similar fight in 2020. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, OR – AUGUST 22: Members of the far-right group Proud Boys attend a rally on August 22, 2021 in Portland, Oregon. The Proud Boys and other far-right extremists fought with anti-fascist activists in Portland on the anniversary of a similar fight in 2020. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, OR – AUGUST 22: Philip Anderson, who spoke at Sunday’s Proud Boys rally, yells at retreating left-wing counter protesters on August 22, 2021 in Portland, Oregon. Proud Boys and other far-right extremists fought with anti-fascist activists in Portland on the anniversary of a similar fight in 2020. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, OR – AUGUST 22: Far-right extremists react to an exploding firework thrown by left-wing counter protesters on August 22, 2021 in Portland, Oregon. The Proud Boys and other far-right extremists fought with anti-fascist activists in Portland on the anniversary of a similar fight in 2020. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, OR – AUGUST 22: Two members of the far-right group Proud Boys react to an attack by left-wing counter protesters on August 22, 2021 in Portland, Oregon. the Proud Boys and other far-right extremists fought with anti-fascist activists in Portland on the anniversary of a similar fight in 2020. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, OR – AUGUST 22: A member of the far-right group Proud Boys aims a paintball gun while leaving a demonstration with a Statue of Liberty replica in the bed of the truck on August 22, 2021 in Portland, Oregon. The Proud Boys and other far-right extremists fought with left-wing activists in Portland on the anniversary of a similar fight in 2020. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, OR – AUGUST 22: A member of the far-right group Proud Boys and a left-wing counter protester fight in a truck on August 22, 2021 in Portland, Oregon. The Proud Boys and other far-right extremists fought with anti-fascist activists in Portland on the anniversary of a similar fight in 2020. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

A man pointed a gun and fired several shots near SW 2nd Avenue and SW Yamhill St. in downtown Portland on Aug. 22, 2021. The shots were fired near demonstrators in the area. Photo courtesy Zane Sparling, Portland Tribune

An umbrella covered in paint lies on the ground after opposing groups clashed near a demonstration in Northeast Portland on Aug. 22, 2021. 9KOIN)

Paintball paint on the pavement near a Northeast Portland demonstration on Aug. 22, 2021. (KOIN)

A business sign is covered with paintball paint after opposing groups clashed near a demonstration in Northeast Portland on Aug. 22, 2021. (KOIN)

A right-wing group gathers at a demonstration near Northeast 122nd Avenue and Northeast Sandy Boulevard in Portland on Aug. 22, 2021. (KOIN)

A right-wing group gathers at a demonstration near Northeast 122nd Avenue and Northeast Sandy Boulevard in Portland on Aug. 22, 2021. (KOIN)

A person holds a sign that says “Go home Proud Boys” outside a right-wing demonstration in Northeast Portland on Aug. 22, 2021. (KOIN)

Demonstrations associated with anti-fascists had earlier drawn more than 200 people downtown.

The plans for the opposing demonstrations had prompted Portland police to call in all available police personnel. However, Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell said Friday that despite expecting clashes, police will not necessarily be standing in between opposing groups.

“While it’s disappointing that some people chose to engage violently, I am grateful for those who exercised their rights peacefully and without committing crimes,” Chief Lovell said in a statement. “I also thank the Portland Police personnel who came into work today on their day off, and those who were responding to calls for service citywide.”

Statements from Portland officials, leaders

While the demonstrations were taking place, KOIN 6 News reached out to Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler’s office to ask if the mayor was aware of the violent clashes.

The mayor’s office responded Wheeler was aware. Officials said they had been monitoring the events throughout the day and received hourly briefings from PPB.

In an email sent at around 6:45 p.m., the mayor’s office said, “The violence at the NE 122nd location at this point appears to have dissipated but we are continuing to monitor the situation throughout the rest of the day and evening. PPB has been monitoring both events throughout the day and will make arrests when the probable cause of a crime is established. After past violent events, PPB has consistently conducted follow-up investigations, made arrests, and forwarded cases to the Multnomah County District Attorney for prosecution.”

On Monday morning, KOIN reached out to various city officials for statements following Sunday’s events.

City Commissioner Mingus Mapps’ office replied by saying, “Chief Lovell was clear when he stated that Portland Police would not be refereeing the extremist circus every time it comes to town. The Portland Police did intervene and arrest an active shooter yesterday, who appeared to be targeting counter-protesters. I want to thank our public safety staff for keeping Portlanders safe yesterday. We expect the police department to follow up and make arrests for vandalism and violence.”

City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty’s office told KOIN they do not have a comment at this time.

Similar events in Portland between groups with differing political ideations or affiliations have resulted in violent clashes. Sunday’s event falls on the one-year anniversary of a particularly violent political clash in which the opposing groups brawled on the street next to police headquarters for hours.

Police said they are asking for help identifying victims of crimes. Anyone who was a victim of a violent crime should file a police report. Anyone who was a victim of a non-violent crime, such as vandalism, should report it on Portland Police Bureau’s website and reference case number 21-681328.

Anyone who witnessed a crime or has evidence of a crime should email the Portland Police Bureau.

KOIN 6 News contributed to this story by The Associated Press.