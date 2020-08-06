Portland resident: Riots, mayhem ‘have got to stop’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Luana Elliott spent a portion of her Thursday morning outside the Portland Police East Precinct building, the site of recent unrest from protesters that have turned into riots a handful of times — including Wednesday night.

Elliott wasn’t there to protest. She was there to clean up the plaque outside the police precinct, the plaque “in honor of all good police officers that have died in the line of duty,” she said. “Thomas Jeffries is a really good man.”

Jeffries was shot to death while on duty July 20, 1997 by a man sought for shooting a child earlier that night. He was 35 and was survived by his pregnant wife.

“That’s why I am here. I cleaned the plaque up and I can’t believe this is going on,” she said. “For this to happen here in a quiet neighborhood, there’s a community center across the street. A lot of these officers are good police officers. They just want to do their job. They want to protect.”

Portland police declared a riot Wednesday night once a group of people cracked the glass front doors to the precinct. The group proceeded to barricade the doors and set a fire. Shortly after, police used tear gas to disperse the crowd along with other crowd control munitions. PPB said during the dispersal, someone in a truck attempted to run over several officers.

Eight arrests were made overnight, police announced later in the day. Charges included rioting, interfering with police officers, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, attempted assault of public safety officers, reckless driving and resisting arrest. One person arrested is from Kentucky, while another is from Minnesota.

Elliott is fed up with the violence and mayhem.

“If you are in a communty in Portland you need to stand up and help me stop this. This is not the Black Lives Matter, this is antifa and other groups,” she said.

“This has got to stop. It’s losing the message for any good.”

Mayor Wheeler and Portland Police Chief Lovell held a press conference to address the violence at the protests.

When you commit arson with an accelerant, with intent to burn down a building with people intentionally trapped inside, you are not demonstrating, you are intentionally trying to commit murder,” Wheeler said.

“This can’t be okay,” he said. “I believe that city staff could have died last night. I can not, and will not, tolerate that. This is not peaceful protest, this is not advocacy.”

Wheeler said police reform measures are underway and that change can’t happen overnight.