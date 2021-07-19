Portland rioter gets 4 years for arson, assault

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A rioter who admitted to arson and assault was sentenced to 4 years in prison Monday for his role in setting fire to the Justice Center in 2020.

Cyan Waters Bass was arrested following the riot of September 23, 2020. Authorities said that night he used a wrist rocket slingshot to damage windows and then used a flammable liquid to set the Justice Center on fire, then ran toward Chapman Square and threw a Molotov cocktail toward police officers.

Bass pleaded guilty to everything he was charged with: arson, criminal mischief, attempted assault using a dangerous weapon, possessing a destructive device and taking part in the riot.

It’s estimated he caused $46,000 in damage.

Hannah Lilly, 21, was a co-defendant in the case. Both Lilly and Bass originally had their local charges dropped or dismissed but the charges were re-instated after more investigation. In February she pleaded guilty to one count of first degree criminal mischief and one count of first degree arson in connection with the events on September 23, 2020.

For the criminal mischief conviction, Lilly received a year and a half of probation, was ordered to perform 120 hours of community service, and must pay $46,000 in restitution to Multnomah County. While on probation, Lilly is prohibited from “attending any demonstration that is declared an unlawful assembly or riot,” the DA’s office wrote in a statement.