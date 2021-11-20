Hardesty condemns news crew attack during protest

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Following the riot declared in downtown Portland Friday night, in response to the the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse, Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty released a statement condemning an attack on the press.

“People have a right to be upset, and the right to protest,” Hardesty said in a response Saturday. “Just as protestors have a right to film the police or anything occurring in public, the press has the right to film what’s occurring in public.”

Portland Riot Nov. 19 2021 (Courtesy Zane Sparling/Portland Tribune)

The Commissioner’s message comes after a protest of approximately 200 people was declared a riot by the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

PPB reported demonstrators began to throw objects at law enforcement and threaten to burn down the Justice Center. KOIN 6 News crews observed broken windows following the protests.

“I’m still learning the full details of what occurred last night but want to make it clear that attacking or intimidating the press is never acceptable, such as what happened to a KATU crew last night,” Hardesty continued. “I’m thankful to see reports the crew were uninjured and want to express my appreciation to those in the media doing their job under difficult and tense circumstances.”