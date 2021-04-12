Portland vigil, march for Daunte Wright expected

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In the wake of the shooting death of a 20-year-old during a Minnesota traffic stop on Sunday, vigils and protests are expected in Portland Monday night.

A vigil for Daunte Wright is planned for 5:30 p.m. at Salmon Street Fountain in downtown Portland. Speakers, including Demetria Hester, are expected and attendees are urged to bring candles and flowers — and wear a mask.

A direct action demonstration is expected to begin at Laurelhurst Park at 6 p.m. with a march around 8 p.m. Organizers promoted the event on Twitter and want “no streamers, no megaphones, no peace police.”

Daunte Wright, 20, died Sunday in a metropolitan area that was already on edge because of the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former white Minneapolis police officer charged with murdering George Floyd.

The police chief in Brooklyn Center, a Minneapolis suburb, said Monday that he believes the officer who fired intended to use a Taser, not a handgun.

Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon described the shooting as “an accidental discharge.” The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension was investigating.

Gannon said at a news conference that the officer made a mistake, and he released body camera footage from the officer who fired. The footage showed three officers around a stopped car. When another officer attempts to handcuff Wright, a struggle ensues. The officer is heard shouting “Taser!” several times before firing her weapon.

After firing a single shot from her handgun, the car speeds away, and the officer is heard saying, “Holy (expletive)! I shot him.”

“This was an accidental discharge that resulted in a tragic death of Mr. Wright,” the chief said.