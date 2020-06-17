Portlanders headed to August March on Washington

Thousands of protesters on the Morrison Bridge headed to downtown Portland, June 3, 2020 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Joe Keller, who lost his son in police shooting in 1996, is marching on Washington and plans to take other Portland families with him.

Keller will attend the March on Washington on August 28 — the 57th anniversary of Martin Luther King’s 1963 “I Have A Dream” speech at the Lincoln Memorial. This year’s event is organized by Al Sharpton’s National Action Network.

Other Portlanders with loved ones killed in police shootings are also going, including the families of Kendra James and Aaron Campbell.

“The movement is just so strong. I mean we cannot stay silent any more. Enough is enough,” Keller said. “We have been through so much. So many people have lost their lives to police violence, and so it’s time for us to mobilize together, and this is the perfect time, the 57th anniversary of the March on Washington.”

​Keller set up a GoFundMe page to help the families with expenses.