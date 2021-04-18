Possible direct action demonstration in Chapman Square planned Sunday

PORTLAND, Ore (KOIN) — Another direct action demonstration is planned for Sunday night in Chapman Square, according to Twitter posts.

The flyer states that the event was slated to start at 8 p.m. Portland Police Bureau officials said they are aware of the online flyer and are asking demonstrators to remain peaceful.

Chapman Square was a frequent site for protests over the summer following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May, 2020. Past events have historically included the destruction of private property.