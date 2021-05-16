Possible protest planned at Tigard High School Sunday night

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Tigard Police reported Sunday that there is a potential protest planned for Sunday night starting at 7 p.m. at Tigard High School.

Police said the protest in response to the police killing of Robert Delgado in Portland last month. The officer who shot him, Zachary DeLong, lives in the neighborhood near Tigard High School.

Tigard Police said that protesters intend to come to DeLong’s home.

Police advise residents to move cars and other valuables away from the sidewalk as a precaution. Police will be present in the area.

