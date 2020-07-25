PPB: 1 stabbed, 1 arrested at Night 57 protest

A Black Lives Matter protester uses a shield as federal officers use chemical irritants to disperse demonstrators at the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse on Friday, July 24, 2020, in Portland, Ore. Since federal officers arrived in downtown Portland in early July, violent protests have largely been limited to a two block radius from the courthouse. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was arrested following a stabbing during the continued protests in Downtown Portland early Saturday morning.

The Portland Police Bureau said the victim was stabbed around 2:30 a.m. near SW 5th Avenue and SW Salmon Street as crowds were dispersing. Officers were able to apprehend the suspect following the incident. The suspect was then taken into custody.

The victim’s condition remains unknown.