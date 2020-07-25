PPB: 1 stabbed, 1 arrested at Night 57 protest

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was arrested following a stabbing during the continued protests in Downtown Portland early Saturday morning.
The Portland Police Bureau said the victim was stabbed around 2:30 a.m. near SW 5th Avenue and SW Salmon Street as crowds were dispersing. Officers were able to apprehend the suspect following the incident. The suspect was then taken into custody.
The victim’s condition remains unknown.
