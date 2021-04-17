PPB: 3 arrests from Friday night riot

Third riot declared in less than a week

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN / AP) — Three people were arrested in connection with the riot declared in Portland Friday night.

Friday’s violence–the third outbreak in a week–followed two separate marches through downtown after police fatally shot a man while responding to reports of a person with a gun earlier in the day. According to the Portland Police Bureau, a white man in his 30s was shot and killed by police, who opened fire with a gun and weapons that fire non-lethal projectiles.

PPB was finishing the on-scene investigation around 3 p.m. when a crowd marched through the park, ripped down police tape and stood face to face with officers dressed in riot gear, police said. Police left the park around 3:30 p.m., and the crowd remained and eventually stood in a nearby intersection, blocking traffic and chanting.

Two separate marches started after the deadly shooting — one remained peace, the other turned destructive and was declared a riot around 9:50 p.m.

PPB said arsonists set fires around downtown Portland, including a raging fire outside the Apple store. At least two security guards were inside the Apple store when the fire was set. Nordstrom and Nike stores were also vandalized and damaged.

Another fire blocked the MAX tracks on SW Yamhill.

Among the spots damaged was the Oregon Historical Society. Windows were smashed and graffiti tagged the building. In October 2020, OHS was also significantly damaged during another riot.

Police began detaining people at SW 4th and Salmon. At least one person was arrested. PPB said more arrests were being made and “a hostile crowd is surrounding them.”

Rioters lit a fire at SW 3rd and Salmon around 11 p.m. and a dumpster fire around SW 4th and Taylor. Portland Fire & Rescue responded to both.

By 11:30 p.m. the rioters were largely scattered, however PPB did report a pportable toilet was set o fire near SW 4th Avenue and Yamhill Street.

PPB listed the following three people were arrested Friday:

* Cameron Millar-Griffin, 24 years-old, from Portland- Riot, Criminal Mischief I, Resist Arrest, Disorderly Conduct II

* Theodore Brien, 22 years-old, from Portland-Criminal Mischief I

* Skye Sodja, 43 years-old, from Portland-Assault a Public Safety Officer, Disorderly Conduct II

A fourth person was arrested but later released, according to PPB.

The area where the shooting happened earlier Friday is within the boundaries of operation for a new city pilot project called Portland Street Response in which a team without police officers responds to reports of homelessness or people in mental health crisis.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.