Watch: PPB Chief Lovell speaks as protest tensions continue

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell will address members of the media on Thursday afternoon as the city sees its sixth consecutive week of protests.

Recently, late-night violence at protests has frustrated some in the Black community, who say a “white fringe element” is distracting from their message with senseless destruction in a city where nearly three-quarters of residents are white and less than 6% are Black.

Newly appointed Police Chief Lovell, who is Black, said the violence that occurred in North Portland last week was “offensive and hurtful” and cost the city at least $6.2 million in overtime for its officers.

“People in that neighborhood were upset. That’s not something they’re going to tolerate … and they came out and were very vocal,” Lovell said. “I think people sometimes look at the protest movement as one homogeneous group — and there’s definitely a segment here that is very violent.”

The PPB has faced backlash over their clashes with the demonstrators, especially over their use of crowd dispersal tactics. After this last chaotic weekend of confrontation between protesters and law enforcement in downtown Portland, more concern about tear gas being used to disperse the crowd was raised.

A week ago Gov. Kate Brown signed a law banning the use of tear gas except after a riot is declared, and officers are supposed to let protesters know it’s about to be used. This law and a recent temporary restraining order do not ban the use of tear gas, only limits it to certain circumstances.

CS gas can be used if lives or public safety is at risk. And the new Oregon law does not apply to any federal law enforcement officers who were at the Hatfield Federal Courthouse — and did use tear gas.

The activist group Don’t Shoot Portland has asked a judge to hold the City of Portland in contempt for violating the restraining order. Portland police officials won’t talk about the use of tear gas now that it’s being argued in court.

“We have to be able to use tactics and strategy with the goal of promoting life safety and trying to keep things safe,” PPB Lt. Tina Jones told KOIN 6 News. “Property damage is always going to be secondary to life safety.”

Meanwhile, there is growing dissension between city and state leaders over how to handle the ongoing clashes between protesters and police.

Chief Lovell’s press conference will begin at 1:45 p.m. on Thursday. KOIN 6 News will be in attendance and will update this story when new information is available.