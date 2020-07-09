PPB: Driver fires shots after clash with demonstrators

No one was hurt, no evidence found

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Gunshots rang out in the early hours of Thursday after demonstrators in downtown Portland and the driver of a car going the wrong way confronted each other, police said.

The incident unfolded around 1:15 a.m. when the driver turned onto SW Main Street and then tried to turn around and go the wrong way. As the driver and the demonstrators faced off, “several shots were fired from the vehicle as it drove away,” police said.

But the bullets were fired into the air and not at anyone in particular, authorities said. No one was hurt.

Police said they weren’t able to find the vehicle, the driver or any evidence when they were finally able to check the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call PPB at 503.823.3333.