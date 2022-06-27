PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A group of marchers splitting from a larger and peaceful demonstration within Portland’s Laurelhurst Park allegedly vandalized a few businesses and shattered a patrol vehicle windshield with a rock on Sunday night, according to authorities.

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident that happened near Southeast Belmont and Southeast Hawthorne streets, the Portland Police Bureau said in a press release on Monday afternoon.

When officers responded to the splinter group’s vandalism. “the crowd began throwing projectiles at officers, including commercial-grade fireworks, paint balloons and large rocks,” according to police.

Officers also tried to do a traffic stop on a vehicle allegedly involved in the march that was “impeding traffic along major roads,” and that during the traffic stop, a group allegedly rushed toward the officers and threw fireworks and rocks at them and patrol vehicles. One rock hit the windshield of a police officer’s vehicle.

Officers did not make arrests on Sunday because “of the limited number of officers available citywide and the fact that police response to emergency calls for service was being significantly impacted,” according to the police statement.

However, Portland police are asking businesses and residents with surveillance cameras to see if they have footage to help with their investigations. Those who have “useful footage” are asked to email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference Case No. 22-170640.

Authorities are also asking those who did experience property damage and have not reported it to call non-emergency dispatch at 503.823.3333 or go online and refer to the same case number.

On Saturday night, multiple businesses in the city’s Hollywood District were damaged by marchers. No arrests were made in that incident.