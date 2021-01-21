PPB ‘had resources in place’ to handle Inauguration protests

A man was taken into custody near NE 14th and Davis during a protest, January 20, 2021 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A total of 14 people were arrested at separate protest events on Inauguration Day in Portland. Four of them now face charges from the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office and the other 10 cases are still under investigation.

A coordinated response from law enforcement agencies was in place because of the expected protests. Portland police said the key to Wednesday’s response was having enough resources.

The destruction started at the Democratic Party of Oregon headquarters in Northeast Portland as some who were marching in the anti-government demonstration attacked the building in the early afternoon.

Demonstrators shattered windows at the Democratic Party of Oregon headquarters on NE 9th Avenue in Portland, Jan. 20, 2021. (KOIN)

But police were already watching this group, and used a megaphone to tell the vandals they could see them breaking windows, that they needed to stop and they faced arrest.

A short time later people were detained and searched. One man, who was inside a truck driving behind the protest group, was stopped and taken into custody.

“We had resources in place to address criminal activity as it was happening,” PPB Sgt. Kevin Allen told KOIN 6 News.

Allen said one of the reasons a number of arrests were made Wednesday was because they were prepared, had a plan and were fully staffed for this type of situation.

“There are times we haven’t been able to amass enough resources to address criminal behavior and we are not able to make arrests or as many arrests as we’d like to, especially on the scene in the moment,” he said. “This time we were able to do that.”

Hours later, protesters began damaging the ICE building in the South Waterfront. Federal law enforcement officers responded with gas canisters and chemical irritants in order to break up the crowd.

Demonstrators and federal officers clash outside the Portland ICE Building on Inauguration Day, 2021.

Another 6 people were arrested at that protest.

The 4 people currently facing charges include 3 from the Democratic headquarters damage and one from the ICE facility.

That person is Trevor Colter, who is accused of throwing a projectile at officers while they were trying to break up a crowd near the federal facility. After he was arrested, officials said they found him with a large knife, ballistic vest, bear mace, gas mask, collapsible baton, wire pull smoke device and three aerial fireworks.

The others charged are:

Austin Nuchraska is charged with one count each of riot, unlawful possession of a destructive device and criminal mischief for actions at the Democratic Headquarters in NE Portland. Court documents said that after he was arrested, police found 4 individual Molotov cocktails leaking gasoline.

Kai-Ave Douvia is charged with one count each of riot and criminal mischief near the Democratic Headquarters. Douvia is accused of using a metal pry bar to break at least one window.

Nicole Rose is charged with one count each of riot and criminal mischief near the Democratic Headquarters for allegedly using a baton to break at least one window.