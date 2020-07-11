PPB: Federal officer hit with hammer during protest, arrest made

Hammer recovered from an altercation between Portland Police and a demonstrator in Downtown Portland July 10, 2020 (photo provided by the Portland Police Bureau)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A federal officer was struck in the head and shoulder with a hammer during an altercation in Friday night’s Downtown Portland protest, according to a tweet from the Portland Police Bureau.

Police said the incident began after federal officers guarding the Federal Courthouse reported protesters attempting to break down a door into the building with the hammer.

PPB also reported having apprehended to suspects accused of pointing lasers into the eyes of federal officers.

The reported criminal activity follows a largely peaceful day of protesting in the greater Portland area. Earlier in the evening, a few hundred people gathered at Roosevelt High School for a march through the St. Johns neighborhood.

Details on the arrests from the 42nd straight night of protests have not been released yet.

