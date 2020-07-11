PPB: Federal officer hit with hammer during protest, arrest made

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A federal officer was struck in the head and shoulder with a hammer during an altercation in Friday night’s Downtown Portland protest, according to a tweet from the Portland Police Bureau.
Federal Officers reporting a subject was breaking down a door of the Federal Courthouse with a hammer creating a hole in the door. Officers came out and one was deliberately struck in the head and shoulder with the hammer. An arrest was made. Pepper spray and CS gas deployed.— Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) July 11, 2020
Police said the incident began after federal officers guarding the Federal Courthouse reported protesters attempting to break down a door into the building with the hammer.
PPB also reported having apprehended to suspects accused of pointing lasers into the eyes of federal officers.
PPB Officers have detained two subject who unlawfully pointed lasers into Federal Officer’s eyes.— Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) July 11, 2020
The reported criminal activity follows a largely peaceful day of protesting in the greater Portland area. Earlier in the evening, a few hundred people gathered at Roosevelt High School for a march through the St. Johns neighborhood.
Details on the arrests from the 42nd straight night of protests have not been released yet.
