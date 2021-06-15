PPB officer indicted over August 2020 use of force incident

FILE: A Portland police officer watches a group of protesters early in the morning on October 7, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

Officer Corey Budworth indicted with one count of Assault in the Fourth Degree

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced Tuesday a grand jury had indicted Portland Police Officer Corey Budworth with one count of Assault in the Fourth Degree for alleged criminal conduct that happened during a protest in Southeast Portland.

Budworth was accused of unlawfully causing physical injury to a person on August 18, 2020. Under Oregon law, “physical injury” is defined as impairment of physical condition or substantial pain.

“The indictment in State v. Corey Budworth stems from criminal conduct that is alleged to have occurred on August 18, 2020 near the Multnomah Building, located in the 500 block of Southeast Hawthorne Street in Portland, Oregon,” the DA’s office said in a release Tuesday. “At the time of this alleged incident, PPB Officer Budworth was assigned to the PPB Rapid Response Team.”

The identity of the complainant/victim was unknown to both law enforcement and the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office until a civil lawsuit was filed on September 23, 2020 in U.S. District Court, according to the DA’s office.

Following the announcement of Budworth’s indictment, PPB Chief Chuck Lovell issued a statement:

FILE: Portland Police Bureau Chief Chuck Lovell (KOIN)

“Law enforcement is held to a higher standard and must constantly strive to live up to that standard. PPB has processes of accountability in place that take time to complete. A Multnomah County grand jury has indicted a PPB officer on one count of Assault 4 from an incident in Aug 2020. As Chief, I have a role to play in the Police Bureau’s internal process associated with this case and therefore, I cannot provide additional details.

“PPB remains committed to providing public safety service to this city, where our personnel respond with professionalism and compassion. PPB has worked hard over the years to revamp our policies and training and we continue to look for additional ways to maintain our community’s trust. I ask for the community’s patience as we follow the guidelines of the established internal accountability process.”

-Chief Chuck Lovell

Meantime, the Portland Police Association called the charging decision “politically driven.”

“This decorated public servant has been caught in the crossfire of agenda-driven city leaders and a politicized criminal justice system,” said Executive Director Daryl Turner of Budworth’s situation.

“Officer Budworth did exactly as he was trained,” Turner later said. “Don’t just take our word for it; PPB’s own experts reviewed his actions and found them reasonable, permissible, and in accordance with his training.”

No arraignment date is has been scheduled for the state’s case against Budworth.

The office added that it was continuing to investigate other cases of potential criminal conduct involving police use-of-force that occurred in 2020 during the protests, unlawful assemblies and riots last year.