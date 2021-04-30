PPB readies for May Day demonstrations on Saturday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — May Day demonstrations are expected throughout Oregon on Saturday, including a number of them in the Portland area that have attracted the attention of law enforcement.

These events are expected to begin around noon and continue into the evening, Portland police said. None of the events — in Holladay Park, downtown, Peninsula Park, Salmon Springs Fountain and Shemanski Park at various times Saturday afternoon and night — have permits.

However, police said they’re aware of a “march/car caravan that may impact traffic downtown” on Saturday afternoon.

There are also two “autonomous demonstrations” promoted on social media that are expected to begin Saturday night at Shemanski Park and the ICE facility in South Portland. These events are planned and organized by the same groups that have vandalized businesses and set fires in various locations.

“We are also concerned that some of the language that is being used in some of the flyers that people are spreading around online does suggest there may be some kind of criminal activity,” PPB Sgt. Kevin Allen said.

Earlier this week, Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese amended booking criteria for the Multnomah County Jail. Now, people charged with reckless burning and 2nd-degree criminal mischief “are eligible for booking” into the jail.

“While we hope those engaged in these events are peaceful and lawful, PPB is prepared in the event they are not,” officials said in a Friday afternoon statement.

PPB Chief Chuck Lovell noted Portland has a long history of peaceful gatherings and marches. While he hopes the Saturday events remain peaceful, he said PPB is “prepared to respond as appropriate and arrest those engaged in criminal activity that undermines public safety for all.”

Liaison officers want event organizers to communicate with the bureau to share their “needs and intentions” of the groups involved.

Salem events planned

What is billed as a “Mayday 2A Rally” in support of the 2nd Amendment and gun rights is expected to begin around noon Saturday at Riverfront Park in Salem. Speakers are expected to include State Rep. Mike Nearman, who is now facing charges for allegedly letting people into the Oregon State Capitol in late 2020, and QAnon supporter Jo Rae Perkins, who lost a bid for the US Senate against Jeff Merkley last November.

