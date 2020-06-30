PPB re-boards windows at precinct, Justice Center after continued vandalism

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Several windows and glass doors were damaged and broken around the Justice Center building Monday night following continued nightly protesting in Downtown Portland.

The first reported instance was when protesters began blocking traffic on SW 3rd Avenue between Main and Madison Streets after midnight. Then around 1 a.m., demonstrators moved to the 2nd Avenue side of the Justice Center and began spraying graffiti to the building and continued to block traffic, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Just after 2 a.m., the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office reported demonstrators ripping plywood off of the Justice Center.

PPB said several protesters attempted to enter both the Justice Center and its Central Precinct building, but was unable to make any arrests under the circumstances.

If anyone has information about criminal activity related to any of the recent demonstrations email CrimeTips@portlandoregon.gov.