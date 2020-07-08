PPB union chief to hold press conference over protests

Daryl Turner has been openly critical of both the rioters, elected officials

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On the heels of some very public comments over the ongoing nightly demonstrations gripping Portland, the president of the police association will hold a press conference Wednesday morning.

Daryl Turner will meet the media at 10 a.m. to “discuss the state of community safety and policing in our community.” The press conference will take place at the PPA office at the North Precinct, one of the locations where a riot occured in the early hours of June 26.

After that riot, Oregon Speaker of the House Tina Kotek criticized police for their crowd control tactics and laid the blame for the riot squarely on the shoulders of law enforcement.

In part, Kotek wrote, “What needed to be protected last night? An empty office building? Was this need more important than the health of neighbors, of children in a neighborhood, of people returning home from work?”

Turner fired back. ”If you were referencing the Portland Police Association office, how do you know the office was empty? Were you aware that two PPA officials, including myself, were in the office that evening? Our personal safety is important. … Were you aware that the PPA office is also surrounded by homes and diverse residents? Their lives and their homes are important.”

On Monday, Turner wrote another open letter decrying both the rioters and elected officials who are “demonizing and vilifying the officers on the front lines.”

In an interview with KOIN 6 News on Tuesday, Turner was very direct.

“The peaceful protesters, their First Amendment rights have been hijacked by a bunch of thugs, by people who are out here to destroy, to damage, to cause trouble,” Turner told KOIN 6 News.

Gov. Kate Brown said she wants police to de-escalate the situation with the protesters. Turner invited her to come downtown.

“Let them come out and show us what de-escalation is,” Turner said. “Our officers are showing restraint every night and there is just a group of people out there hellbent on causing issues and chaos through our neighborhoods and destroying peoples’ businesses.”

