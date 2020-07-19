PPB union chief to hold press conference after riot, fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The president of the Portland Police Association will hold a Sunday afternoon press conference to discuss the damage caused when rioters set fire to the union office on Saturday night.

Daryl Turner will answer questions about the Saturday events and discuss the ongoing nightly demonstrations and violence in the city of Portland. KOIN 6 News will live stream the press conference beginning at 3 p.m.

Shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday PPB declared a riot at the Portland Police Association.A crowd of protesters had formed around the building,

Protesters broke into the Portland Police Association building and set a small fire during a protest, July 18, 2020 (PPB)

A dumpster that was used as a roadblock on N. Lombard had been overturned and set on fire as well. Then, police said via Twitter, “People have broken into the Portland Police Association office and lit the building on fire.”

The fire at the PPA building was put out a short time later, Portland police said on Twitter.

“As the crowd was dispersed, several people in the crowd were arrested and officers were able to extinguish the fire. Portland Police did not use any CS gas,” the bureau said in a statement early Sunday.

Earlier Sunday, President Donald Trump tweeted the federal agents “are trying to help Portland, not hurt it.”

At 8:42 a.m ET, Trump tweeted, “We are trying to help Portland, not hurt it. Their leadership has, for months, lost control of the anarchists and agitators. They are missing in action. We must protect Federal property, AND OUR PEOPLE. These were not merely protesters, these are the real deal!”

The administration has enlisted federal agents, including the U.S. Marshals Special Operations Group and an elite U.S. Customs and Border Protection team based on the U.S.-Mexico border, to protect federal property.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.