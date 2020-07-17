Press, legal observers remain exempt from dispersal orders

2020 Protests

by: The Associated Press

Portland police and protesters face off in this 2017 file photo. (PMG/Jonathan House)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Journalists and legal observers will remain exempt from Portland police orders requiring protesters to disperse until Oct. 30 under an injunction issued by a federal judge Thursday.

Earlier this month, U.S. District Judge Michael H. Simon issued a 14-day order after a class-action lawsuit was filed by the American Civil Liberties Union of Oregon against the Portland Police Bureau and the city on behalf of journalists and legal observers.

The journalists and observers say they have been targeted and attacked by the police while documenting protests. Police are also barred from arresting or using physical force against a person “who they know or reasonably should know” is a journalist or legal observer.

