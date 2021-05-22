Pro-Palestian rally kicks off at Portland city hall after conflict

Protests

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A rally to support Palestinians in Gaza unfolded at Portland City Hall Saturday, even after a ceasefire was announced between Israel and the Palestinian territories. 

Speakers told rally-goers to educate themselves about the history of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and urged them to take positions against Israeli occupation of those territories as well as decades of alleged ethnic cleansing and apartheid targeting Palestinians.

Palestinians facing eviction in a Jerusalem neighborhood sparked the recent escalation almost two weeks ago now.

Saturday’s rally was one of several pro-Palestine events that have taken place in Portland since the fighting ramped up.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories