Pro-Palestian rally kicks off at Portland city hall after conflict

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A rally to support Palestinians in Gaza unfolded at Portland City Hall Saturday, even after a ceasefire was announced between Israel and the Palestinian territories.

Speakers told rally-goers to educate themselves about the history of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and urged them to take positions against Israeli occupation of those territories as well as decades of alleged ethnic cleansing and apartheid targeting Palestinians.

Palestinians facing eviction in a Jerusalem neighborhood sparked the recent escalation almost two weeks ago now.

Saturday’s rally was one of several pro-Palestine events that have taken place in Portland since the fighting ramped up.