Protest planned in South Park Blocks Friday night

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An “autonomously organized” protest planned for Friday night wants people to be “extra angry at how PPB and other aspects of our city has oppressed trans people.”

The protest, ostensibly for #BlackTransLivesMatter, is planned for 8 p.m. in the South Park Blocks and is billed as a direct action march, which has often devolved into violence.

Organizers warn against anyone planning to stream it or use megaphones. They encouraged people to “bring art supplies” — perhaps spray paint for graffiti tagging — and said there will be “no masters,” that is, no leaders.

Portland has been relatively calm over the last week.

On Thursday afternoon, small opposing groups briefly clashed outside the Justice Center, but no arrests were made.

Eight days ago, a small group of demonstrators vandalized a small business that works with the city on homeless issues, tagging it with graffiti and smashing windows in the 2700 block of SE Milwaukie Avenue.

The company works with the Joint Office of Homeless Services to provide information and supplies, maintains 137 hygiene units in the city and clean up trash daily.

“In fact, people experiencing homelessness request the company assist them with trash and human waste removal,” Mayor Ted Wheeler and Commissioner Dan Ryan said in a joint statement. “Nearly 75% of the company’s staff have similar lived experience to those at campsites.”

Wheeler and Ryan together made one thing clear: “We will do everything in our power to ensure those responsible for this criminal act are apprehended and held accountable.”

