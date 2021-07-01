Protest medic sues city of Portland, officer over arrest

FILE – In this Aug. 30, 2020, file photo, Portland police take control of the streets after making arrests on the scene of the nightly protests, at a Portland police precinct in Portland, Ore. Reporters — whether they’re from major media outlets, freelancers or self-proclaimed “citizen journalists” — say they are doing their job and law enforcement is hindering that work. Police say protesters have masqueraded as journalists and then set fires or thrown fireworks, making it a struggle to figure out who is a real reporter during the pandemonium. (AP Photo/Paula Bronstein, File)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A protest medic who works as an intensive care unit nurse at Oregon Health and Sciences University has filed a lawsuit in federal court against the city of Portland and the police officer who arrested him.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reports Tyler Cox claims his constitutional rights were violated Aug. 31 when Officer Thomas Clark tackled him to the pavement after police declared a riot.

Video shows Cox was moving with the crowd away from the officers.

Portland police Sgt. Kevin Allen said he couldn’t comment on the pending litigation. City Attorney Robert Taylor also declined comment on the suit.