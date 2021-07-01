Protest medic sues city of Portland, officer over arrest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A protest medic who works as an intensive care unit nurse at Oregon Health and Sciences University has filed a lawsuit in federal court against the city of Portland and the police officer who arrested him.
Oregon Public Broadcasting reports Tyler Cox claims his constitutional rights were violated Aug. 31 when Officer Thomas Clark tackled him to the pavement after police declared a riot.
Video shows Cox was moving with the crowd away from the officers.
Portland police Sgt. Kevin Allen said he couldn’t comment on the pending litigation. City Attorney Robert Taylor also declined comment on the suit.