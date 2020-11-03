Protest Podcast: Precious little prosecution

A Starbucks was one of the buildings vandalized and broken into on the PSU campus during a protest on the eve of the election. November 2, 2020 (MCSO)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On election day, people in Portland again woke up to damage done by protesters. This time on the Portland State University Campus.

So why have so few of the nearly 1,000 people arrested in five months of unrest been prosecuted.

KOIN Digital Reporter Hannah Ray Lambert joins the KOIN Podcast Network with a look at who police are arresting and why charges are so hard to come by.

Plus, in a story of hope coming out of election season and headed into the holidays, the folks from Make-A-Wish Oregon return with the story of how a community rallied past the divisiveness and rallied behind a little boy.

Listen to the podcast below or download it from Apple Podcasts, GooglePlay, Spotify, Stitcher or Podbean.

