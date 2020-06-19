Protester hit by truck, seriously hurt in SE Portland

The man was blocking traffic for marching demonstrators, police said

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A protester was hit by a truck and seriously injured Wednesday night in Southeast Portland, police said.

The man was hit while blocking traffic for demonstrators who were marching near SE 6th Avenue and SE Main Street, the Portland Police Bureau confirmed. He was rushed to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers said they interviewed several witnesses at the scene and searched the area for surveillance video. They also searched for the truck but whether-or-not they found the driver is unclear.

This is an ongoing investigation and no further details have been released.