Protesters announce Caruthers Park gathering

Dozens of protesters gather at Elizabeth Caruthers Park in Portland’s South Waterfront ahead of a march, Aug. 19, 2020. (KOIN)

Protest to begin near the ICE facility

PORTLAND, Ore (KOIN) — The latest in a series of “autonomously organized” protests is planned to begin Tuesday night at Elizabeth Caruthers Park, not far from the ICE facility in Southwest Portland.

The 8 p.m. protest, announced via tweet, claims to be “in solidarity with BLM.” Demonstrators are encouraged to “wear bloc and be water,” and once again streamers and megaphones aren’t encouraged. Also there are “no masters” — that is, no leader of the protest.

This is announced in the same way last Friday’s vandalism was announced. That day, 2 separate groups of protesters caused damage in different parts of the city, including a path of destruction at 27 businesses in Northeast Portland.

Mayor Ted Wheeler and PPB Chief Chuck Lovell denounced the destruction and vowed to find and hold those responsible accountable for their crimes.

Other similar protests have already been announced for Thursday night.

KOIN 6 News will have more information later.