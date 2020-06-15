Protesters call for justice across Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Rose City Justice organizers changed up their daily protest and march routine on Sunday. Instead of assembling outside of Revolution Hall, protesters will be meeting up at Jefferson High School in North Portland.

Saturday’s protest at Revolution Hall was peaceful and the march went on as usual until protesters got further into Southeast Portland—then things got a little hairy. Police said when the marchers were near SE 31st and Powell, a motorist got entangled in the march and some people associated with the demonstration broke some of the windows out of the car, punctured the tires, and chased the vehicle as it attempted to leave the area.

Police said they are investigating the indicent and are trying to track down those involved.

The march ended at Cleveland High School where organizers led a peaceful demonstration on the community field.

Downtown outside of the Justice Center, tensions rose Saturday night around 10 p.m. KOIN 6 News reporter Jennifer Dowling witnessed people climbing the fence and cutting holes in it. Shortly after that, some people began climbing into the fenced-in area around the Justice Center and were running laps and gesturing to police before escaping back through a hole.

After several warnings that they could face arrest, police declared an unlawful assembly and civil disturbance and moved in to clear the area outside of the Justice Center and in surrounding city blocks. Police said a trash bin was set on fire near SW 5th and Salmon and around 12:30 a.m. some people started throwing fireworks.

Police said several arrests were made and things ultimately broke up around 2 a.m.

