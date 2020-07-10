Protesters march at Lents Park amid bias crime investigation

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A couple of dozen protesters gathered in a Southeast Portland park Thursday evening after police announced they were investigating a potential bias crime.

The protest at Lents Park started at about 5:30 p.m. A group of about 50 people, young and old, started marching shortly after 6. They marched down Southeast 92nd Avenue before circling back to Lents Park.

The march is heading south on SE 92nd now. People young and old are marching. pic.twitter.com/meZcCgXX7y — Danny Peterson (@DannyJPeterson) July 10, 2020

Portland police are still investigating after a Black man told officers two white men attacked him with a baseball bat on July 3.

There have been nightly protests against racial injustice in Portland since May 28 in response to the killing of George Floyd.